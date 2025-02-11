Barbara Mastropolo of Newton passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton. She was 94.

Born in Fairview to Nicholas and Ida (Pinzone) Ciccone, Barbara lived in Byram and Hamburg before she moved to Newton several years ago.

Barbara always was very spunky and loved to be active in her retirement years.

She enjoyed her membership at the Sussex County YMCA.

She was an active parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg and a member of the Rosary Society and Senior Group.

Barbara also was a member of the Hamburg Seniors and the Hardyston Seniors and loved to attend her Red Hat Society events.

She loved to country line dance with her friends and do the jitterbug with her late husband.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Paul L. Mastropolo, on Aug. 13, 2008, and her daughter Debra Capalbo, on Nov. 6, 2024.

Barbara is survived by her son, Paul D. Mastropolo and his wife Nancy of Andover; her daughter, Lisa Malone and her husband Thomas of Ogdensburg; her sisters, Patricia Vitti and her husband John and Leela Hutton and her husband Leo, all of Lancaster, Pa.; four grandchildren, Danny and Lauren Capalbo and Christopher and Devin Malone; and her great-grandchildren, Lucas and Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, Feb. 14 at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 4 Beaver Run Road, Hamburg. Interment will immediately follow at St. Thomas the Aquin Cemetery in Ogdensburg.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com