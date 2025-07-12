Barbara Plotts

Barbara A. Plotts of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Monday, July 7, 2025, after a long illness. She was 87.

Born in Hollywood, Fla., to Herbert and Gladys (Batson) Pickett, Barbara moved to Lafayette, where she met her husband, Robert A. Plotts Sr.

They were married for 66 years and raised five children in Lafayette, where they spent most of their life together.

After retiring, they moved to the Carolinas, where they lived for 25 years.

Barbara recently moved to Statesboro, Ga.

She was well-known for her cooking and her baking; especially her upside-down pineapple cake.

She also was known to always do laundry; no matter what the weather, the wash was always on the line.

Barbara drove a school bus for many years.

She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Lafayette Fire Department and spent many years in the Lafayette fire house with her hands always in a dish pan helping!

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Plotts Sr., and her brothers, Bert Pickett of Branchville and Wayne Pickett of Florida.

Barbara is survived by her five children, Robert A. Plotts Jr. and his wife Candy of West Virginia, Robin L. Matthews and her late husband Ted of Georgia; Luann Walter and her late husband Gil of Pennsylvania, Dale Plotts and his wife Hope of Georgia, and Ruth “Missy” Sullivan and her husband Jim Sullivan of South Carolina; her sister, Joy Johnson of Wisconsin; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren whom she loved and cherished very much; many nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-laws, Janet and Ruth, with whom she was very close.

Graveside services will be held at noon Tuesday, July 15 at Frankford Plains Cemetery in Augusta. Funeral services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com