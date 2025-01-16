Betty Davidson

Betty J. Davidson of Lake Hopatcong passed away at Hackettstown Medical Center. She was 84.

Born in North Haledon to Frank Soder Sr. and Bessie (Bogert) Soder, Betty had lived in West Caldwell before moving to Sussex County in 2001.

She was employed as a bus driver for Havens Bus Co. in Wantage until her retirement in 2000.

Betty enjoyed attending tricky trays, trips to the casinos and her bus trips.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, James J., in 2021; her brothers, Frank Soder Jr. in 2000, James Soder in 1993 and Robert Soder in 2003; and her sister, Eva Garthwait.

She is survived by her son, James M. Davidson of Ogdensburg; her daughters, Jackie Haar and her husband Gary of Hopatcong and Cheryl Mele of Jefferson; five grandchildren, Nicole, Carmine, Dan, Chris and Cody; and eight great-grandchildren, Cadence, Reed, Cole, Benjamin, Aria, Nathan, Carmine “Cam” and Thea.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

