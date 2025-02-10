Beverly Budz

Beverly A. (McWhorter) Budz passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at home with her beloved husband by her side.

Beverly grew up in Andover with her adopted mother and father, Donald and Nancy McWhorter, and her two brothers, Roger and Peter.

Later in life, she found her birth father, Tom Holder, along with her mother-in-law, Elaine Holder; her aunt, Connie Witherby; and her grandmother, Marianne Witherby; family meant everything to her.

Beverly married Francis R. Budz and had their daughter, Leah A. Budz. She was a devoted wife and mother and prioritized her daughter of all things.

She had a passion for animals and shared that passion with her daughter.

Beverly had such a loving heart and would always help any animal in need whether it was her own pet, a stray cat or the rescue horses she loved and cared for.

She will always be remembered as a beautiful soul who touched the lives of everyone she met. She loved and cared for everyone in her life and leaves behind such a beautiful legacy.

Her life was short but was nothing less than extraordinary. She will be missed undoubtedly.

Beverly was predeceased by her adopted parents, Donald and Nancy McWhorter, and her birth father, Tom Holder.

She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Francis R. Budz; their daughter, Leah A. Budz; Leah’s fiance, Cameron Piela; and her brothers, Roger McWhorter and Peter McWhorter.

A Celebration of Beverly’s Life will be Saturday, March 1 at 1 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y.