Brandon Jerram of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He was 31.

Born in Warwick, N.Y., to Kevin and Betty (Parker) Jerram, Brandon grew up in Vernon and was a graduate of Vernon Township High School.

He settled in Dingmans Ferry with his fiancé, Liana Rutledge, five years ago.

Brandon loved the outdoors and all of nature. He enjoyed just being in the woods, whether he was fishing, hiking or camping.

Brandon had a gift for bringing joy to others. His laughter was contagious and he made friends wherever he went. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

Brandon and his fiancé shared many adventures, especially trips to Maine and Washington, D.C., where they enjoyed exploring museums and nature.

A true lover of books, Brandon’s curiosity and passion for knowledge were at the heart of who he was.

He also enjoyed antiquing and was a vendor at Scranberry Coop in Andover.

A proud Eagle Scout, Brandon’s Eagle project was the installation of the flagpole and surrounding landscape at Hope Church in Wantage.

Brandon is survived by his fiancé, Liana Rutledge; her father, Dean Rutledge; his parents, Kevin and Betty Jerram; his sister, Melissa Remmert, and her husband, Tim; his grandmother, Emily Jerram; as well as his many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Jacob and Betty Parker of Wichita, Kan., and Dennis Jerram; cousins Gina Luisi and Freddy Underwood; aunt Monique Jerram; and future mother-in-law, Tanya Rutledge.

A visitation for Brandon was Aug. 31 at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liana Rutledge and the Jerram family through Hope Church, 1441 Route 565, Sussex, NJ 07461.