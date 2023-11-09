Brian Bailey

Brian R. Bailey of Green, loving son of Ronald P. Bailey and the late Sylvia Riordan and devoted stepson of James J. Riordan and Patricia Bailey, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, due to a very unexpected tragic accident. He was 60.

Brian was born June 28, 1963, in Dover. He grew up and spent his childhood in Sparta, graduating from Sparta High School in 1981. He attended Monmouth University and furthered his education at County College of Morris and Sussex County Community College.

Brian was an outstanding athlete, a passionate downhill skier and water skier, and he excelled in all water sports. He loved the outdoors, biking on nature trails and enjoying the freedom of an open ride motorcycle ride. He was also a skilled carpenter.

Brian owned and operated B2 Tree Service in Sussex County, where he served his customers many times after storms when people needed his services immediately. He was known to be hard-working and would assist those in need with his services.

After overcoming some early struggles, he dedicated his life to good health and wellness. He mentored many people by employing them, offering them an opportunity to work and earn a living.

Brian was bright, witty, and always ready to help his family, friends and anyone in need of help. He loved his three dogs and was devoted to them. His active lifestyle was admired by many as were his athletic abilities.

He enjoyed a full and happy life with his girlfriend, BB, exploring many new and exciting places. They spent many happy days together.

Brian, a kind and hard-working man and friend, will be dearly missed by all.

In addition to his parents and stepparents, Brian will be missed by his aunts Teckla Koegler and June Roberts and cousins Mike and Paula Koegler, Craig Koegler, other Michigan and Midwestern relatives, and his cousin through marriage, Bill Roberts.

Visitation for Brian will be Friday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 at Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta. Cremation will be held privately.

Brian’s dedication to others was seen in him being an organ donor, providing the gift of life to others.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brian’s memory may be made to your favorite charity.