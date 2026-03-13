Bruce Maurice Shahrabani, 71, of Newton, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Bruce was born on November 25, 1954, on a United States military base in Japan to the late Maurice G. and Bernice C. (Outten) Shahrabani. Bruce spent his childhood traveling and living in different parts of the world as his father served his country through the US Army. Those early experiences shaped his spirit and appreciation for people and places.

Later in life, Bruce moved to Irvington, where he met his wife, Kathy Hodgson. The two built a life together and in 1994, they settled in Newton.

Prior to his retirement, Bruce worked for many years as a carpenter, a trade he took pride in. When he wasn’t working, Bruce could most often be found outdoors doing what he loved most, fishing on quiet waters or hunting in the woods. Friends and family found Bruce sensitive, compassionate, innovative, down to earth, and fun loving.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Hodgson; his daughter, Dawn; his stepdaughter, Kara and his siblings, Linda S. Lee and her husband, Brent C. Allen, Estel Alves and her husband, David, David Shahrabani and his wife, Anne and Terry Shahrabani and his wife, Lissette and seven nephews, his stepmother Mary Shahrabani, his mother-in-law Ann Hodgson, sister-in-law Rose Brooks, her husband David, and their family, daughter Abi Mears and her husband Owain, and their son Macsen, daughter Maisie Brooks and her partner Dean Hill, a few Aunts and Uncle, and numerous cousins.

Interment will take place privately near Scranton, Pa.