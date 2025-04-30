Bryan Evans

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Bryan Christopher Evans of Hamburg who left us far too soon on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Morristown. He was 39.

Bryan was a devoted husband, a loving father, a cherished son, brother and friend.

He had been employed by Givaudan in East Hanover since 2021. Known for his strong work ethic and dedication, Bryan was recognized as Employee of the Month multiple times.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, his true passion was his family. He found joy in spending time with his loved ones and created lasting memories through everyday moments and shared laughter.

He also enjoyed playing video games and listening to music.

Bryan’s kind heart, unwavering loyalty and quiet strength will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Laura (Day); his sons, Bryce and Sylas Evans; his daughters, Taylor Davenport and Aryana Evans; his parents, Christopher and Mona (King) Evans of Branchville; his brother, Daniel Evans of Branchville; his sisters, Kristina Evans and her significant other Christopher Roach of Georgia and Jessica Dilauro and her husband Anthony of Middletown, N.Y.; his nephews, Kayden Roach, Anthony Dilauro and Max Evans; his nieces, Liliana Roach and Dakota Dilauro; and his mother-in-law, Diana Day.

A funeral will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 1 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Bryan’s memory to a fund that will be set up for his children’s future education.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com