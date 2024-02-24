Candi Van Tassel

Candi Lynn Van Tassel of Port Jervis, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at her residence. She was 42.

Born in Newton, Candi lived in Sussex County before moving to Port Jervis nine years ago.

She loved hiking, gardening, fishing and spending time on the Delaware. She spent a lot of time with her daughter, Mikayla; they had a wonderful bond.

Candi was predeceased by her father, Michael T. Van Tassel.

She is survived by her mother, Ruth E. Van Tassel; her daughter, Mikayla L. Fletcher of Port Jervis; her brothers, Christopher Van Tassel and his wife Amanda of Port Jervis, Michael Van Tassel and his wife Cathy of Hamburg, and Daniel VanTassel and his wife Getta of Wantage; her fiancé, Joel Wilson; and her niece, Chyanne Van Tassel.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, March 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a trust that will be set up for Mikayla’s future.

