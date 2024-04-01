Carlyn Hudak of Branchville died peacefully Friday evening, March 29, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was 78.

She was born June 24, 1945, in Weehawken and grew up in Jersey City.

During her senior year in high school, she was selected Miss Dickinson, then went on to attend Montclair State University, where she met her husband, Tom.

Tom and Carlyn were married Aug. 9, 1969. They first lived in West Paterson, then bought a home in Oak Ridge, where they started a family, welcoming first son Thomas Jr., then David. The family moved to Branchville in 1985.

After graduating from Montclair State University, Carlyn started a career as a home economics teacher. She taught students in various learning environments, such as Snyder High School in Jersey City, Learning Land Preschool in Oak Ridge, Centenary College in Hackettstown, Morris Hills Regional Adult School in Rockaway, and in one-on-one lessons in her home and community.

Carlyn was an avid sewer, knitter and crocheter. She took great pride in sharing her talent by lovingly teaching her niece and granddaughters the art of sewing. She was an active member of the American Sewing Guild’s Sussex County Chapter and she took part in many endeavors, such as Project Linus.

She was an incredibly strong believer in her faith and an active parishioner at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hamburg, leading the weekly Bible study.

Carlyn and Tom enjoyed traveling and vacationing with their family, especially at their beach home in Swan Beach, N.C. They spent most of their summers there after retiring in 2000. Her grandchildren enjoyed spending their days at the beach and evenings watching “Grandma’s shows”: “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

She liked to read, complete jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and play any board or card game - her favorite game was Scrabble.

She was predeceased by her parents, Karsten and Elvera Kahrs; brother, Richard Kahrs; and son Paul Thomas Hudak.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Hudak; sons, Thomas Hudak Jr. and his wife Michele and David Hudak and his wife Catherine; five grandchildren, Kayla, Leo, Caroline, Ryan and Emily; her sister, Ellen Frederickson and her husband Charles; her niece, Sharon Petershack; her nephew, Steven Kierney; her grandniece, Ella; and her grandnephews, Wesley and Parker.

A visitation will be held at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday April 5 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, Hamburg. Interment to immediately follow at Frankford Plains Cemetery, Plains Road, Augusta.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Carlyn’s memory to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3320 Route 94, Hamburg, NJ 07419 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com