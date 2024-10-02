Carol Scheidewig

Carol Ann Scheidewig of Byram passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Barn Hill Care Center in Newton. She was 72.

Born in Passaic to the late Peter and Cecelia Prokopik, Carol graduated from Jersey City State College with a bachelor’s degree.

She enjoyed crafting and especially loved to make candles, soap and pottery. She would attend various craft shows and sales to display and sell her homemade collections.

Carol also was a passionate dog lover and was devoted to her dog, Darla.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her daughter, Dena Dziergoski and her husband Chris of Washington Borough; her grandchildren, Victoria, Makayla, Blake and Landon; and her great-grandchild, Tatum.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com