Caroline Strand

Caroline Mary Strand, aged 92, passed away on Jan. 7, 2026.

Born on Dec. 8, 1933. Caroline was a longtime resident of Bloomfield, New Jersey before moving to Sussex County in the early 2000’s where she became a cherished resident of Hampton Twp, New Jersey.

She was the beloved wife of the late Henry Strand, who passed in 2018. Caroline is survived by her daughter Susan Verrico and her husband, Dan Verrico, her son, Steven Strand, and his wife, Dorothy, Strand, her grandson, Jason Verrico, and her granddaughter, Jenna Verrico, and her husband, James Brennan.

Caroline was known for her love of reading, knitting, and watching the Hallmark Channel. She enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and was fondly remembered as the family dog sitter, a role she loved dearly.

A long-time member of St. Joseph’s RC Church in Newton, Caroline was actively involved in many of the church’s ministries as well as an active member of the Don Bosco Columbiettes. She also dedicated her time volunteering at Newton Medical Center.

Caroline will be remembered for her independence and her generous spirit in giving of her time. Her legacy of kindness and community involvement will be cherished by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org