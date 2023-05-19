Carolyn P. Schulz of Stanhope died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 79.

Carolyn was born in Jersey City to the late Lawrence and Jessie Schulz.

She primarily lived in Jersey City and Jefferson before moving to Stanhope.

Carolyn graduated from Morris Hills High School.

She worked in banking as a manager for the Proof Department for many years before retirement.

Carolyn enjoyed astrology and collecting precious stones and crystals. She loved travelling the world and visited many places, including Africa, China, Peru and the Galapagos Islands.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was also predeceased by her brother Garrison Schulz. She is survived by her brother Lawrence Schulz and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations in Carolyn’s memory may be made to BARKS, PO Box 593, Stanhope, NJ 07874.

Arrangements are private under the care of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton.

Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.