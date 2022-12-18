Catherine VanderMark of Newton passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at her residence. She was 46.

Born in Newton, Cathy lived in Sussex County all of her life.

She was predeceased by her mother, Susan Crane, and her sister, Mary VanderMark.

She is survived by her father, Frank VanderMark; her husband, Raymond Babcock; her children, Kimberley VanderMark of Sussex, Kelsey Smith, Jasmyne Smith and Hailey Babcock; her brothers, Chris Crane, Frank Crane and Jerry VanderMark; her sister, Melissa VanDunk; and three grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20 at noon at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the funeral from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com