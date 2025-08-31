Constance Giordano of Morristown passed away peacefully on Aug. 23, 2025.

Connie was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, sister and friend. She grew up in Morristown and remained there throughout adulthood.

For many years, Connie worked at Acordia Insurance, where she was the face of the office, greeting everyone with a welcoming smile.

After retirement, she enjoyed time with her husband, Jack, and her ever-growing family. Connie loved her children very much, but her greatest joy was becoming a grandmother - and later, the cherished role of great-grandmother.

Connie enjoyed simple pleasures that brought her happiness: shopping trips with her sister, playing cards with friends, shore getaways, casino nights and, most of all, being surrounded by her family.

She was as tough as she was loving, the perfect balance of strength and tenderness. Her legacy of love and resilience will live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.

Connie was predeceased by her father, Angelo “Jack” Casamasso; her mother, Carmella “Connie” Casamasso; and her grandson, Titan Gioglio.

She is survived by her wonderful husband, John “Jack” Giordano; her sister, Jacqueline “Jackie” Lanterman; three children, Theresa Dicks, Steven (Carol) Gioglio and Thomas (Melissa) Gioglio; five granddaughters, Shannon (Michael) Demaio, Heather (Benjamin) Davey, Kalista Gioglio, Kinley Gioglio and Courtney (Kevin) Giglio; and seven great-grandchildren.