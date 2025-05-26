Daniel Titus

Daniel Edward Titus passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 24, 2025. He was 69.

Born to Lindberg and Beatrice Titus in Orange, he grew up in Livingston.

He had lived with his family in Hardyston for the past 30 years.

Daniel received his master’s in special education from New Jersey City University.

He worked as a crisis counselor at Lakeland Andover School in Lafayette. Later, he worked as a recreation coordinator at Sussex County Technical School.

He finished his career as a substitute teacher in local high schools. He worked mostly at High Point Regional High School and was well-loved by the students there.

Daniel was a Free and Accepted Mason. He enjoyed fishing, sailing, volleyball and softball. He also enjoyed watching football and baseball.

He was always taking pictures and home videos of his loved ones so he could create cherished memories. He loved spending time at his family home at Estling Lake in Denville, where he made lifelong friends.

He formed friendships wherever he went and was well-loved by all. He took great joy in time spent with family, especially his young granddaughter.

Daniel is predeceased by his father, Lindberg Titus, and was the beloved husband of Karen Titus (nee Townley). They enjoyed 31 years of marriage.

He was the devoted father of Patrick Townley of Bayonne, Noelle Titus and her husband Jordan Pittenger of Ogdensburg, and Matthew Titus of Byram; loving grandfather of Elena Rose; cherished son of Beatrice Titus of Denville; and dear brother of Jane DeAngelis of Vineland, Steve Titus of Sussex, Eileen Toll of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Debbie Keely of Lake Hopatcong. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Monday, June 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be Tuesday, June 3 at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, Hardyston.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found online at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com