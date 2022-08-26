David A. Corey, 63, passed away on August 12, 2022, at his home in Perry, Florida. Born on June 12, 1959, in Newton, New Jersey, to the late, Wilmer and Marion Corey, David grew up in Sparta, New Jersey, and graduation from Sparta High School in 1977. After earning his degree in business administrant from Rider University in 1981, he pursued a career in management, prior to retiring from PepsiCo on August 6, 2022.

David moved to Middleburg, Florida, with his wife Clarice in 1990 before settling in Perry, Florida. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time with his animals.

David is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Brian Willeford; his nephews Cowan and Jack Sikora, along with Bryce Willeford; his niece, Kate Sikora; his aunt and uncle, Walter and Ann Rider; and his sister-in-law and very special companion, Corinne McCool of Middleburg, Florida.

Private cremation was under the direction of Beggs Funeral Home in Perry, Florida. A celebration of life will be held at a further date.