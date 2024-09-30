David Douglas

David A. Douglas of Green Township passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. He was 66.

Born on Aug. 27, 1958, to Stephen and Ruth Douglas, David lived a life filled with purpose and joy.

After earning his associate’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University, he found his calling in real estate.

David’s career in North Jersey spanned decades through his time with Weichert and culminating in his role as co-owner of Realty Executives in Byram Township.

Many knew David from his time behind the bar at Lafayette House, where his hearty and inviting laugh could be heard throughout the building. He had a gift for making everyone feel welcome, whether he was mixing drinks or cracking jokes.

David found true peace in the outdoors, whether he was fishing, hunting or boating. In his younger years, he also developed a keen eye for photography, with a special appreciation for black-and-white images.

David’s greatest talent was friendship. His warmth, humor and genuine care for others drew people to him naturally. He was always ready with a joke or a kind word, turning ordinary gatherings into memorable events.

Life brought David both joys and sorrows. He was preceded in death by his son Kyle Douglas and his first wife, Terri Sue Rusby, two losses that he carried with him every day.

David’s love continues to live on through his family: his beloved wife, Veronica Douglas; his daughter, Hope Bonifacio and her wife Kriselda Bonifacio along with David’s cherished granddaughter, Taylor; his stepdaughter, Rebecca Rees and her husband; and his brothers, Steve, John, Jed and Scott Douglas along with their families. Each of them carries forward the same light David would bring into any room.

A time of gathering will be held at Newton Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. A repass will follow memorial services.

We look forward to sharing stories, laughter and memories of a man who truly knew how to live and love.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in David’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.