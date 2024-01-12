David Serafin

David Stephen Serafin of High Point, N.C., died Jan. 10, 2024, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield. He was 76.

”Mista Dave” was born July 29, 1947, in Jersey City to Stephen and Caroline Tomczyk Serafin.

He obtained a Master of Education degree from Jersey City State College and was an eighth-grade math teacher, soccer coach, then principal in the Byram Township Schools.

On Aug. 19, 1978, he married the former Beverly Beach.

After retirement in 2005, he moved to North Carolina.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Beverly; two sons, Brian Serafin (Kelly) of Thomasville and Eric Serafin of Pennsylvania; a brother, Dennis Serafin (Dottie) of Summerfield, N.C.; two sisters, Debra-Ann Hacker of Kearny and Donna Moorman of Newton; two grandchildren, Stephen and Brantley Serafin of Thomasville, N.C.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in New Jersey.

Memorials may be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.