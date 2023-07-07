Desiree Ippolito

Desiree “Dez” Jean Ippolito passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg, Pa. She was 36.

Born in Dover, Dez had lived in Sussex County all of her life and had worked as a certified nursing assistant.

She was predeceased by her father, Michael Ippolito, and her son, Riley Ippolito.

She is survived by her children, Kayden Delano of Swartswood, Kali R. Delano of Vernon and Makaila Losey of Newton; her mother, Sheila Arnot of Newton; her sisters, Jennifer Ippolito of Newton and Ashley Yanish and her husband, Alec, of Wantage; and her nieces and nephews, Anthony, Beau, Aspen and Stetson.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Wednesday, July 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Memorial services will immediately follow at 4 p.m..

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help defray the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com