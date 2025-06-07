Diana Kuncken

Diana M. Kuncken of Stanhope passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was 83.

Diana was born on Dec. 22, 1941, in Jersey City to Ettorino and Carmella (LaRose) Marana.

She was a longtime resident of Stanhope and very involved in the town she loved so much.

Diana was a teacher at Our Savior Lutheran Nursery School in Stanhope for 15 years, then was the preschool director at St. Michael School in Netcong for 28 years until her retirement in 2016.

Diana became a member of the Stanhope Borough Council in 1997; she was elected as the first female mayor of Stanhope in 2004 and served eight years in that position.

In 2012, she re-joined the council and had served continuously until her passing.

She enjoyed public service, the Jersey Shore and spending time with her family, especially her cherished grandchildren. She was their biggest fan, always supporting them at their sporting events, in their careers and in all their other activities.

She had an active social life filled with her special group of friends from Saturday morning bagels, Shakey Jake’s, Bell’s Mansion and the Growing Stage.

Diana is survived by devoted sons, Richard D. Kuncken and his wife Catherine and Robert Kuncken and his wife Dawn; her cherished grandchildren, Derek, Dylan, Matthew and Kayla; and her sister, Roseann LaBruno and her husband Andrew. Additional survivors include many extended relatives and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard G. Kuncken, in 2012.

Diana’s Life Celebration Services were held Friday, June 6 at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home. A funeral Mass was offered Saturday, June 7 at St. Michael’s RC Church in Netcong. She was laid to rest with her beloved husband, Richard, at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mount Olive. All services were entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing.

For memorial donations in honor of Diana, please consider the Stanhope-Netcong American Legion Ambulance Corps, stanhopenetcong.com/donate

For information or to share a fond memory of Diana, go online to leberlakeside.com