Diane Redner, also known by many as “BB,” of Vernon passed away on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at her daughter’s residence after a lengthy illness. She was 72.

Born in Paterson to the late John and Alice (Helms) Hornyak, Diane grew up in Ogdensburg and moved to Green Township in 1982. She lived there before moving to the Lake Wallkill section of Vernon Township in 1998.

Diane was a registered nurse’s aide and had been employed by Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center.

She also was a residential assistant for SCARC and was a bus driver for Village Bus Co.

She enjoyed working and helping people and was known for her huge heart. She was truly selfless and giving to everyone she came in contact with during her life.

Growing up, Diane was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg, then First Presbyterian Church of Franklin. After moving to Green Township, Diane was an active member of Tranquility United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was a Youth Group leader.

When she moved to Vernon, she became a member of Sussex United Methodist Church and the Ladies of the Lake at Lake Wallkill and actively participated in Compassionate Friends Group.

Family was everything to her and she would attend sports activities for all the kids.

Besides her parents, Diane was predeceased by her son Brent Borum; her sister-in-law, Diane (Brown) Hornyak; and her nephews Thomas Laner and Billy Storms Jr.

She is survived by her son, John Borum of Vernon; her daughter, Jessie Lu Goytil and her husband, Stephen, of Stillwater; her brothers, John Hornyak of Vernon and Earl Hornyak and his wife, Tracy, of Ogdensburg; her sisters, Gail Pollard and her husband, Butch, of Sussex and Carol Laner and her husband, Tom, of Wantage; two grandchildren, Kaylee and Tanner; eight nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and nephews; two great-great-nieces and nephews; many cousins; and was a bonus mom and grandma to so many others.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will immediately follow at North Hardyston Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday, Nov. 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Diane’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Center of Hope Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com