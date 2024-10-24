Donald Nelson Scheidt of Byram Township died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at home. He was 78.

Don was born in Jersey City and raised in Secaucus. He attended Central College in Pella, Iowa, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

He was a 30-year employee of the federal government before his retirement.

Don is fondly remembered for his warmth, caring, curiosity and playful sense of humor. He lived a life focused on love and service.

He loved being a husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Don’s passion for volunteer service included feeding the poor, visiting the sick, working in shelters and helping at church - the list goes on. In doing so, he transformed adversity into love and difficulty into compassion.

As a man of deep faith, Don frequently prayed the Rosary and especially liked doing so with his Brother Knights.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Johanna (Murray) Schiedt.

He is survived by his beloved wife, JoAnne (Minutoli) Scheidt; his sons, William Joseph Scheidt (Leah Roy) and Matthew Donald Scheidt; his grandsons, William Christian Scheidt and Finley Archer Scheidt; his granddaughter, Lilith Bachelder (Yoshi Hewitt); and his sister, Mary Ruth Hansen.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 48 Tranquility Road, Andover Boro. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd R.C. Cemetery, Airport Road, Green Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s memory to: DASI. P.O. Box 805, Newton, NJ 07860.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com