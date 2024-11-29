Doris Oakes

Doris M. Oakes, known as Dee to friends and family, passed away on Nov. 27, 2024, at Barn Hill Nursing Facility in Newton. She was 70.

Born in Dover on June 11, 1954, Dee was the daughter of the late Walter and Esther Fadley Walton.

She had lived in Fredon with her son, Thomas, for the past five years coming from Cranberry Lake.

Dee was known by many as a woman who loved crafting. Often, she would crochet or knit baby clothing and blankets for family and friends.

Dee is survived by her son, Thomas (Erin) Oakes Jr.; a brother, Chester “Butch” Walton; and three loving grandchildren, Zachary, Lucas and Jacob.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas G. Oakes Sr., who died in 2017.

A visitation will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High St., Hackettstown. Graveside services will immediately follow at Stanhope Union Cemetery, Stanhope.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to American Legion Post #278, 119 State Road 183, Stanhope, NJ 07874 in memory of her loving husband, Thomas G. Oakes Sr.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at cochranfuneral.com.