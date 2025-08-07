Dorothea Brueschwyler

Dorothea “Bunny” Brueschwyler of Andover Township went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, July 12, 2025. She passed away peacefully at Morristown Medical Center after a brief illness, surrounded by loved ones. She was 81.

Bunny was the youngest of four children born to her parents, John and Elizabeth (Fee) Brueschwyler.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education in 1966 from Houghton College.

After graduating, she began a long teaching career (30+ years) in the Irvington Public School System.

She grew up in Evangel Church of Scotch Plains, where she was baptized. She became an active member of First Baptist Church in Bloomfield, where she sang in the choir, often soloing, and even started a youth group entitled YES, Young Examples of the Savior. Every Sunday, she led them from the sanctuary during the sermon and discipled the group on church history, the Gospel, baptism, communion, missions and, most importantly, the life, person, ministry and our need of a savior in Jesus Christ.

In time, she retired from teaching and assisted her brother, Pastor Donald Brueschwyler, with various duties associated with running a growing church.

She eventually moved to Andover Township and worked for several years as church secretary at Lafayette Federated Church, where she was a faithful member. During this time, she led an amazing Women’s Bible Study in her home for many years.

In her later years, she was a faithful congregant, deaconess and choir member at First Baptist Church in Newton.

She was also preceded in death by her older siblings, John Brueschwyler, Donald Brueschwyler and Alice (Brueschwyler) Mich.

Bunny is survived by her nephew, John Mich, and his family of South Elgin, Ill.

A service honoring and celebrating her life was held July 26 at First Baptist Church, 110 Main St., Newton. Interment planned at Hollywood Memorial Park & Cemetery, 1500 Stuyvesant Ave., Union.

Arrangements and online condolences are through Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, Newton.