Douglas Begraft joined those loved ones who passed before him on Sunday, March 30, 2025. He was 87.

Doug was born at home in Sparta to Fred and Ruth Begraft.

He went to Newton High School followed by four years serving in the U.S. Air Force. He served in Japan for part of that time. Doug received Good Conduct Medals and was honorably discharged in 1962.

He attended Fairleigh Dickerson University at night while working full time for Thatcher Glass. From there, he worked at Ciba Geigy until an early retirement. Then he worked at Roche Diagnostics until his full retirement. Doug was a cost accountant.

He spent his retirement with his wife, Judy, and his family. He was often found babysitting his grandchildren, reading and visiting Maine.

Doug was an avid reader and would often eat his breakfast with a book at the table with him when he was working. He would read every night too when he was employed.

After retiring, he got to read whenever he wanted and enjoyed many suspense books. His favorite author was John Grisham.

Rangeley, Maine, was a huge part of his life. He first went there in 1948. The family built a cabin on a hill overlooking the lake in 1960. Doug went there practically every year up until his death.

He enjoyed hiking the many trails in his younger years and the beautiful scenery as he aged.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son Craig Douglas Begraft and his beloved second wife, Judith.

He leaves behind three children Cary and his wife Lyn, Christa and her husband Ken Fuchs andCathy Roy and the love of her life Mobian Precious; his brothers, Donald and Dennis; and five grandchildren.

Doug also will be deeply missed by his stepchildren, Catherine Wilbur and her husband Barry of Manville, Christine Weikel and her husband Gary of Manville, Judy Peters and her husband John of Wenonah and Bil Margle and his wife JoAnn of Bridgewater; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He will be thought of and missed by many others who knew, cared for and loved him.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend viewing at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, on Friday, April 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be held Saturday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Internment will follow at North Hardyston Cemetery, 3312 Route 94, Hamburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rangeley Public Library, P.O. Box 1150, 7 Lake St., Rangeley ME 04970-1150.

Online condolences may be made to pinkelfuneralhome.com