Douglas Haas Jr.

Douglas Dean Haas Jr. passed away on Aug. 25, 2024, in Newton. He was 79.

Doug was born on March 9, 1945, in Staten Island.

He was a remarkable entrepreneur and a man of many trades, with his most treasured company, CIR Systems INC./GAITRite, bringing him international recognition and lifelong friends.

Among friends, family and co-workers who turned into family, Doug remained a man of conviction. Common remarks and memories shared among Doug’s loved ones portray his ability to converse with anyone, make short stories long yet filled with endless knowledge and solve political issues. He also was willing to put his loved ones before himself without asking questions.

Boss, teacher and friend, Doug’s life’s work was marked by his innovative spirit and dedication, which were evident in the way he managed his businesses and led his teams.

Despite the demands of his career, he always found time for travel. His professional journeys often turned into personal adventures, allowing him to explore the world and experience different cultures.

Apart from his professional achievements, Doug enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle.

He is survived by his sons, Doug Haas III, Drew Haas and his wife Tracie, and Daren Haas; his grandchildren, Doug Haas IV and his wife Tamara, Madyson Haas, Kendall Haas and Devyn Haas; and his great-grandchildren, Lyla Haas and Doug Haas V. He also leaves behind his sister, Jennie Stanbro and her husband Mike; his brother, Gil Haas and his wife Debbie; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Doug Haas Sr. and Grace, and his beloved partner of 35 years, Karen Toepper.

Doug’s life was a testament to his resilient spirit and his ability to connect with people on many levels. He will be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit, his adventurous heart, his endless generosity and his loving nature.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either of the following charities that Doug held close to his heart: the Gary Sinise Foundation and/or the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.