Edna Niebanck passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Newton. She was 97.

Born in the Beemerville section of Wantage on April 30, 1927, to Ralph Emerson and Elizabeth (Cosh) Space, Edna was a 1945 graduate of Sussex High School.

She was baptized at Beemerville Presbyterian Church and later become a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church in East Brunswick.

Edna left a lasting impression on all who knew her through her kindness and gentle spirit.

All during her young life, she loved taking care of the local children and she always told people that all she wanted to do was “be a mom.”

She enjoyed part-time work as a school bus driver, where she was affectionately known as “Mrs. Ed,” after the then-popular TV show “Mr. Ed,” which was about a talking horse. She later became a bookkeeper for the same company.

Edna’s life was rich with personal interests and hobbies.

Alongside her beloved husband, Al, to whom she was married for 66 years, she enjoyed numerous outdoor activities. One of their first dates was a fishing trip where she was literally “hooked” in the chin by Al.

They were both recognized for their achievements in archery at state-level competitions.

Weekend skiing adventures with their children began at ages 4 and 6. Later years were spent roller skating and country western dancing, which they had enjoyed back in the ’50s.

Edna embraced life with enthusiasm. Her creative talents shone through in her cake decorating, sewing and award-winning quilting, which she generously shared through donations to local charities. Through these hobbies, she established lasting friendships of kindred spirits.

Edna was predeceased by her husband, Albert; parents, Ralph and Elizabeth Space; and her infant child, Terry.

She leaves behind a loving family, including her daughter, Roxanne Dunegan and husband Richard of Bertram, Texas; her son, Jeffrey Niebanck and wife Elizabeth of South Brunswick; grandsons, Brett and Kurt Niebanck; and great-granddaughter, Isabella Cummings.

Graveside inurnment services will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Beemerville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Beemerville Presbyterian Church, 226 County Road 519, Sussex, NJ 07461, honoring Edna’s love for her birthplace.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com