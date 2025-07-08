Edward Roach Jr.

Edward E. Roach Jr. of Sussex passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at his home. He was 62.

Born in Pompton Plains to Edward E. Roach Sr. and Mary B. (Brown) Roach, he grew up in Hamburg and had lived in Sussex since 2008.

He was employed by JEBCO Enterprises in Hamburg from 2001 to 2018.

Ed is survived by his brother, Gary E. Roach of Maine, and his sisters, Barbara Jenkins and her husband Louis of California and Carrol Houghtaling of Newton.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com