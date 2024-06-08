Eileen DeGroat

Eileen A. DeGroat of Wantage passed away on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Bentley Assisted Living in Branchville. She was 100.

Born in Sussex to the late Eugene and Cora (Bross) Blackmore, Eileen went to a one-room schoolhouse in Quarryville and Beemerville until the schools were merged to form the Wantage Consolidated School.

After graduating from the first class of the Consolidated School, Eileen went to work at Dupont Powder Plant during World War II.

She married Willard “Bill” DeGroat in 1944 and enjoyed 65 years of a full and happy married life together. Along with her husband, they farmed together side by side with their family in Wantage and Frankford Townships and continued farming the Plumsock farm in Wantage.

She drove a school bus for 32 years, beginning this employment when their oldest son, “Hap,” started school.

Eileen always said she was blessed with a wonderful husband, three great children, and a loving and healthy family. She enjoyed having her family and friends around and was extremely loved by all she encountered.

The couple enjoyed helping others and they raised a number of foster children with whom they continued to maintain friendships as the years went by, especially the late Jeff Ashley and the late Diana Murdy.

Eileen was an active member of the Beemerville Presbyterian Church for many years and served as a deacon in the church.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Willard “Bill” DeGroat, on March 16, 2009; her brother Eugene “Sonny” Blackmore on Sept. 22, 2004; her son-in-law Bob DeYoung on Oct. 12, 2018; and her daughter-in-law Sandy Billowitz on Nov. 28, 2023.

Eileen is survived by her children, Willard “Hap” DeGroat, Dixie Lee DeYoung and Roger Linn DeGroat; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; several special nieces; and many foster children.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14 at Clove Cemetery. A time of fellowship and celebration of life service will immediately follow at the Beemerville Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Alfred Jaegar officiating.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eileen’s memory to Affinity Care Hospice, 140 Littleton Road, Suite 103, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07054 or the Beemerville Presbyterian Church, 226 Route 519, Sussex, NJ 07461.

