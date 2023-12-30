Elizabeth Barber

Elizabeth A. “Betty Ann” Barber of Hamburg passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 85.

Born and raised in Clifton, she had lived in Garfield and Highland Lakes for many years before moving to Hamburg a few years ago.

Daughter of the late William Daniel and Oonah (nee Malone), Betty Ann was a talented dancer and a graduate of the New York Ballet Academy.

A former member of the Radio City Rockettes, she enjoyed performing as a stand-in for several years.

Her talents led to a satisfying career as a professional dance instructor for many years. In addition to her dance instruction, she operated a very successful catering business for many years.

A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many, Betty Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert D. Barber, in 2010; two sons, Wayne D. in 1980 and Brian K. in 2019; as well as her three brothers and five sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Tammie and her husband, Jeffrey Horsfield, of Branchville, Elizabeth and Kevin Faria of Sparta, and Cynthia Barber of Peyton, Colo.; and her sons, Tim and his wife, Ann, of Newfoundland, Pa., Robin and Troy, both of New York City, and her cherished son, Shawn of Hamburg. Also surviving are her 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren as well as her many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m., with memorial services beginning at 3 p.m. in the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206), Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shawn Barber to continue the loving care Betty Ann gave him throughout her life, c/o Tammie Horsfield, P.O. Box 335, Branchville, NJ 07826-0335.

Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com