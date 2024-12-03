Elizabeth Oscovitch

Elizabeth A. Oscovitch of Hackettstown passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Frankford. She was 83.

Born and raised in Mount Hope to Michael Halas and Kathleen (Donahue) Halas, Betty spent most of her life in Byram until she retired and moved to Hackettstown.

She was employed as a bus driver for several companies and retired from the Morris Hills Regional School District in 2017.

She loved being around the children she drove, but her biggest love in life was spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, James S. Oscovitch, in 2016.

She is survived by her son, James S. Oscovitch Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Cranberry Lake; her daughters, Catherine Cortes and her husband Benito of Hackettstown, Jacqueline Oscovitch of Hackettstown, and Lisa Ellson and her husband William of Vernon; her six grandchildren, Steven, Richard, Katherine, Matthew, Abigail and Samantha; her great grandchildren, Chace, Adrian and Winnie; and several nieces and nephews.

Private burial services will be held at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta with inurnment beside her late husband.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com