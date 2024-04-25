Emily Bazelewich of Franklin passed away on April 22, 2024, at her home under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice. She was 88.

Born in Ogdensburg in 1935 to Antonio and Erminia (Montoya) Valdivez, Emily was a longtime resident of Franklin.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School and Sussex Vo-Tech School of Cosmetology.

Before retiring, Emily worked as a beautician at Andover Immediate Care Center for many years and also served as coordinator of volunteers for Sussex County Family Services.

After her retirement, Emily kept busy doing volunteer work for her community. She was a past president and 57-year member of the Francis M. Glynn American Legion Auxiliary Post 132.

Other organizations she participated in were the Franklin Historical Society, Salvation Army and the Civil War Roundtable.

Emily was a volunteer judicial assistant at the Sussex County Courthouse and a 45-year member of the Sussex County Board of Elections.

Along with her friend, Sally McGrath, Emily actively got involved in the Franklin council meetings and never missed parading in the annual Franklin American Legion Memorial Day Parade.

Emily enjoyed reading history and expanding her knowledge.

In 2007, Emily was chosen as Senior Citizen of the Year in Ogdensburg, where she lived for 15 years. She was bestowed the same honor by Franklin in 2020.

She was also nominated for the Sussex County Good Neighbor Award and received an Outstanding Service Award from the American Legion Auxiliary.

Emily was predeceased by her beloved first husband, John; her loving son, John, and his wife, Delores (Dee); her brother, Nicholas Valdivez; her sister, Pieda Hackenberg; her stepbrother, Beltran Valdivez; and her second husband, Frank Slockbower.

She is survived by her brother, Martin Valdivez, and his wife, Sharon, of Ogdensburg; her nieces, Sandra Marion of Wantage and Deborah Ellis of Port Jervis, N.Y.; and her nephews, Nicholas Valdivez Jr. of Edwards, N.Y., and Anthony Redzierez of Albuquerque, N.M.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church.

Donations to the church in Emily’s memory would be greatly appreciated.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com