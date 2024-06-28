Erlinda Hurley

Erlinda Jane Hurley passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Newton. Her son, daughter and daughter-in-law were beside her. She was 82.

Linda was born on May 19, 1942, to Louise and William Anthony and raised by her grandmother Stella Miller, who Linda regarded as the best person to walk this Earth. She went on to model her life after her grandmother’s.

Linda met Joseph Hurley, and the two were married in 1967.

Their son, Joseph Jr., was born in 1968. In 1974, Linda gave birth to identical twins, Kim and Kelly. Sadly, Kelly passed away only one year and three months after her birth because of heart failure. As you can imagine, the family never fully recovered from that loss.

Linda’s sole purpose was to care for her family. As a young mother, she was a stay-at-home mom who was active in all her children’s activities. She was always someone her children could go to for advice, love and comfort.

When her children had their own children, she dedicated herself again to help raise her four grandchildren.

Linda was seldom caught without a smile, laugh or witty comment.

She enjoyed scrap booking, gardening, shopping, cooking and taking care of her pets.

Linda is survived by her son, Joseph Jr. (Colleen), and daughter, Kim Marie Hurley Italiano (Andrew); her grandchildren, Erin, Megan, Kalie and Ciara; and her cat, Simba.

She will be desperately missed.

Private burial will be held at Stillwater Cemetery.

