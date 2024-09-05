Eugenia Furman

Eugenia “Jeannie” Furman passed away peacefully on the morning of Aug. 18, 2024, in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was 88.

Born Nov. 24, 1935, in Clarksburg, W.Va., Jeannie spent her early years in West Virginia and Maryland.

She met the love of her life, Gary Furman in high school; they wed in 1957 and shared 67 wonderful years of marriage.

Jeannie attended Baltimore Business College and worked for several years as an executive secretary before raising her family in Maryland and later in northern New Jersey.

As her sons entered college, she went back to work as the administrative assistant to the president of Eastern Propane. She was highly respected and appreciated in this role, which she worked in for 29 years, retiring at the age of 69.

Outside of work, Jeannie found joy in the company of family and friends.

She was an avid reader with a special love for mystery novels, and she also enjoyed traveling to new places. Family vacations, including trips to the Outer Banks, N.C., and Hershey, Pa., were always a highlight.

Jeannie’s children and grandchildren took great pleasure in eating her special chicken salad and fudgy brownies!

Jeannie is survived by her devoted husband, Gary; their four sons, Gary Jr. (Ginny), David (Ruth), Scott (Laurie) and Kent (Molly); 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and half-siblings, Joy Fake and Howard Davis Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Davis and Charline Poncik, and her half-siblings Cathy Lombardo and Donald Davis.

A private ceremony will be held for the family, followed by a Celebration of Life at Heritage Pointe in Fort Wayne on a date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Heritage Pointe of Fort Wayne Foundation Fund in Jeannie’s memory, online at lifeatheritage.org/fort-wayne-in/foundation/ or by mail to 5250 Heritage Parkway, Fort Wayne, IN 46835.

Arrangements through Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave.

To share a remembrance of Jeannie or to offer condolences to her family, please go online to DivineMercyFuneralHome.com