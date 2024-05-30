Francis Lefurge

Francis Carroll Lefurge of Forest Lakes in Byram Township passed away of natural causes with family by his side on Tuesday evening, May 28, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 91.

Francis was born on Jan. 14, 1933, to Harold Stephen and Margaret (Jaeger) Lefurge. He was raised in Jersey City and attended and graduated from a local area Catholic high school. He later earned his bachelor’s degree from Long Island University.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the post-Korean War era from Aug. 16, 1956, until Aug. 20, 1958.

Francis had lived in Wood-Ridge before moving to Byram in 1977.

He was a devout parishioner of the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church in Andover.

He had a long and very rewarding career as a music teacher with the Harrison Board of Education, retiring after 40 years. Throughout his career, he was proud to have guided many of his students into both teaching and musical careers.

Francis was a very talented and passionate gardener, who also liked model trains, vacations and travel. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, children and grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was predeceased by his brothers George, Harold and Raymond Lefurge as well as his sister Marie Looby.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 60 years, Joan Barbara (Schweberger); his sons, Stephen and his wife Laurie, Scott and his wife Rosalie, Todd, Craig and his husband Paul Buehler, Keith and his wife Megan Murray, and Marc and his wife Rebecca. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren, Zachary, Nicole, Kristen, Matthew, Andrew, Joshua, Michael, Julia, Rachael, Megan, Jacqueline, Riley and Emerson. He is also survived by his many family pets.

There will be a Celebration of Life service June 29 at 3 pm. at the Stanhope United Methodist Church, 2 Route 183, Netcong.

Private arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero funeral home 156 Main St. (Rt. 206) Newton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/about-st-jude.html

