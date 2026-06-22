Francis Thomas Short III, of Newton, N.J., 79, died Saturday June 13, of complications from end stage Parkinson’s. Born in Brooklyn on January 21, 1947, he lived on 2037 Ryder Street and 95 North Cherry Road in Lake Hopatcong, N.J., prior to moving to Newton.

He graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas in 1960, where he played baseball. His attended high school, St. John’s Prepatory School in Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduated in 1964. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts from Niagara University Magna Cum Laude in 1968. He obtained his Masters in English from Manhattan College in 1970, Magna Cum Laude and his Masters in Education from Seton Hall University in 1997, Summa Cum Laude.

He taught at Jefferson Township Schools from 1968 to 1973; Maple Shade Schools from 1975 to 1978 and Green Hills School in Green Township from 1978 to 2004. While at Green Hills School, he was the advisor for graduation, mentored the Yearbook and other literary clubs, coached softball and often commandeered trips with his students to watch Shakespeare productions in New York City and New Jersey. He was named New Jersey Teacher of the Year by then-Governor Christie Todd Whitman in 1994. He taught grammar, Shakespeare and other classics, and was known for his sense of humor and love of the New York Mets. He will forever remember the halcyon days of Principal Betty McKee and Principal Mike Durso. When he retired, he received over 100 letters and messages from past students, who told funny stories, such as how when they would come back to visit the school after graduation, he would go into his “teacher” closet and find one of their compositions.

He is predeceased by a sister; Cecilia Ann Russell, of Bay Park, N.Y., a brother, Kevin Short of Rockaway, N.Y., his mother Mary (Mae) (ne Salmon) Short, his father Francis Thomas Short Jr., a grandmother, Cecilia Ann Salmon, and a nephew, Christopher Short, of Canandaigua.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Lisa Vogel-Short, his son, Francis Thomas Short IV of Boston, three stepsons and their wives, Edward Ralph Mekeel III and Summer, of Sachse, Texas, Daniel Hayden Mekeel and Rebecca of Anna, Texas, Sean Harrison Mekeel of Newton and grandchildren Mason, Jake, Luke and Scott Mekeel. He is survived by two brothers and their wives, Brian and Pam Short of Walworth, N.Y., and Thomas and Lisa Short of Canandaigua and nieces Meghan, her husband, Tim and their children; Non, Dada and Everett; his niece Tricia and husband Ron Koehnke of Holtsville, N.Y., and their daughter Christina and her husband, Matt Albrecht, and Lynn Short and her son Kevin and wife Rosaly, and daughters Emily and Olivia.

Friends can visit on Saturday, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., at Davis Heppelwhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, N.J. 07876. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of the Lake in Sparta, N.J., on Monday at 11 a.m.