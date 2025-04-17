Frank Joseph Gingerelli of Hardyston passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, surrounded by his family at the Villa at JDT in Lincoln Park. He was 75.

Born to Frank J. and Helen Gingerelli in Newark, he grew up in Belleville. He moved to the Barry Lakes section of Vernon before moving to the Crystal Springs section of Hardyston seven years ago.

Frank was a graduate of Belleville High School in 1968 and he attended Farleigh Dickinson University before becoming a truck driver.

He worked for Baldwin Trucking in Vernon for many years.

Frank was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima RC Church.

He was a classic rock music enthusiast and truly enjoyed muscle cars. On perfect weather days, he adored shifting through the gears on the back roads with the radio turned up loud.

Frank was the beloved husband for 51 years of Barbara J. Gingerelli (nee Ross); devoted father of Jeffrey Gingerelli and his wife Shannon of Kinnelon, Kristy Vazquez and her husband Adam of Hampton Township and Frank Gingerelli III and his wife Kristie of Highland Lakes; loving grandfather of Bella, Gina, Karamia, Dante, Sage and Gemma; dear brother of Nick Gingerelli and his wife Catherine of Florham Park; and uncle of Nicole.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Friday, April 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral will be Saturday, April 19 at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum, East Hanover.

Information and condolences may be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com