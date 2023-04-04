Frank Wilpert Sr.

Frank Peter Wilpert Sr. of Oak Ridge passed away April 2, 2023, at Morristown Medical Center. He was 71.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1951, in Franklin Square, Long Island, to the late Barbara (nee Raumberger) and the late Peter Wilpert.

Frank was a 1969 graduate of Pope John XXIII High School in Sparta and graduated from Villanova University in 1973 with a bachelor’s degree in geography and environmental science.

He spent his entire career as a public health officer, starting as a sanitarian with Jefferson Township, where he received his health officers license, and went on to be director of health and social services in Denville.

He served as the Sussex County health director for many years and ended his 43 years of service as health director for Mount Olive Township.

Frank also grew up in the family restaurant business. His parents owned Original Rudi’s in Oak Ridge and after that business was sold became co-owner with his brothers and parents in The Newtonian Inn in Newton.

On Aug. 11, 1973, he married the love of his life, Gerri (Day), and they went on to have 49 beautiful years together.

Frank was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Apostle Church in Oak Ridge, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.

He was an avid hunter and a member of the Woodstock Gun Club. He was also a member of the New Jersey Heath Officers Association and was a past member of the Hampton Rotary Club, where he received the Paul Harris Fellow.

Frank’s family was the center of his universe. He enjoyed spending time on his boat, sitting poolside at his home with all his friends and family, and cooking for family gatherings. He enjoyed watching Fox News and Hallmark Christmas movies all year long, sharing ice pops with his grandkids and making creamed spinach and “Opa style” scrambled eggs.

He looked forward each year to the large family summer vacation in Sandbridge, Va., enjoying the pool, the beach, and his kids and grandkids. He was an avid New York Giants and Mets fan. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s school and sporting events.

He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Barbara, and his brother John Wilpert.

Frank is survived by his wife, Gerri; his daughter, Krista Stechschulte, and her husband, Gene; his son, Frank Wilpert Jr., and his wife, Marya; his cherished grandchildren, Andrew, Katelyn and Ava Stechschulte of Findlay, Ohio, and Franky, Luke and John Patrick Wilpert of Lake Hopatcong; his loving brother, Tony Wilpert and his wife, Rene; his sister-in law, Jayne Wilpert; and his brothers-in-law, Steve Day and William Day and his wife, Jilene.

Frank was a treasured uncle to Danja, Derek, Adam, Amy, John, Jessica, Steven, Jennifer and Jimmy, and a loving cousin to Rosemary Search and her husband Timothy, Peter Calusic and his wife Cathy, Ronald Nause and his wife Cindy, Diane Hirko, and Lorraine Kutchma.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org/donate or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516, www.support.woundedwarriorprojet.org/donate

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care he received at Morristown Medical Center CVICU unit.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, April 8 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland (for GPS use 1 Post Place).

The funeral Mass will take place on Monday, April 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge. The interment will immediately follow at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

Online condolences and directions are available at www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com