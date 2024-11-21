Frederick Marks

Frederick R. Marks of Wantage passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. He was 78.

Born in Orange to the late Richard S. and Elizabeth Marks, Fred grew up in Livingston and moved to Sussex County in 1982.

He graduated from Livingston High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Kean University.

He began his teaching career at Parsippany Hills High School and retired from Kittatinny Regional High School in 2003. Fred was a member of the New Jersey Education Association and the Sussex County Retired Educators Association.

He loved working summers at Brook Lake Day Camp in Florham Park, where he was able to keep the camp in pristine shape and enjoyed keeping everything in working order.

He was an avid reader and loved to travel. Fred was a football fanatic and was devoted to cheering on his favorite team, the Giants.

But Fred’s most cherished times were when he spent time with his family and being present at family gatherings. His family and close friends meant the world to him.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Rick Marks, in 2010 and his brother-in-law, Rich Mancinelli, in 2016.

Frederick is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara (Tucker); his two sons, Kevin Marks of Sussex and Brian Marks and his wife Andrea of Georgia; his sister, Diana “Donna” Mancinelli of Landing; his nieces and nephews, Sean Marks and his wife Lauren, Danny and Ryan Marks, Sean McTernan and his wife Janine, Dean Mancinelli and his wife Sarah, and Cara Bennett and her husband Rad; his seven great-nieces and -nephews; his cousins; his sister-in-law, Carole Adams of Pennsylvania; his best friend from grade school who was like a brother to him, Dennie Manning; and many close friends.

Memorial services will be held Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Frederick Marks’s name to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at PinkelFuneralHome.com