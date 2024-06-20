Friedrich Kattermann Jr.

Friedrich “Fred” August Kattermann Jr. passed into the great scuba diver’s beyond on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Bay Shore, Long Island, after a short battle with infections after shoulder replacement surgery a year ago. He was 65.

Fred was born in Sussex on Feb. 19, 1959, and grew up in Wantage. He was a graduate of High Point Regional High School and earned an associate of science degree in engineering from Orange County Community College in Middletown, N.Y.

He worked with the family business, High Point Electric, until moving to Long Island with his wife and family in 1989.

Fred then resided in Sayville for many years, raising his family and running his aircraft electronics business, Islip Avionics, at MacArthur Airport. His sons Rick (Friedrich III) and Steven now own and operate the business.

Fred was an avid scuba diver, boater and pilot. He was active as a Boy Scout leader when his sons were involved with Troop 184 in Sayville.

He spent his final years living in Summerland Key, Fla.

Fred was an awesome guy who would give you the shirt off his back. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sons, their wives and one granddaughter: Rick and his wife Jasmine of Sayville and Steven, his wife Sheauwei and their daughter Willow of Northport, N.Y. He also is survived by his parents, Fred and Kathleen, of Wantage; his brother Paul and his wife JoEllen of Branchville and their children Dr. Julianna Eaton and her husband Ryan, Krystina and Zackary; his sister, Susan Levine, her husband Cal of Bedminster and their daughter Peri Levine and her husband Jakob Kjeldsmark of Jersey City; his former wife, Patricia; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, June 23 at the West Sayville Fire Department from 3 to 7 p.m.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Fred’s name to Mote’s Elizabeth Moore International Center for Coral Reef Research & Restoration in Summerland Key, Fla; https://mote.org/location/summerland-key-lab/ click on Donate

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com