Gary Allen Martinka, 83, of Newton, N.J., passed away at home on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Born in Bluffton, Ohio, Gary was the son of the late Paul and Katherine Martinka. He grew up in Morristown, New Jersey, before eventually settling in Sussex County, where he built a life rooted in hard work, family, and the great outdoors.

Gary attended both Indiana Tech University and Paul Smith’s College and went on to work for his wife’s family owned business, The Lee Company, in Denville, N.J., which specialized in selling waterwork supplies to local municipalities.

Gary had a deep love for the outdoors and spent much of his free time fishing and hunting. He enjoyed saltwater angling, especially fluke fishing along the Jersey Shore, as well as freshwater fishing at his beloved home away from home on Lake Ontario, New York. In the fall, he looked forward to pheasant hunting with his son, son-in-law, and the dogs, a tradition that brought him great joy. When he wasn’t outdoors, Gary would often be found watching soccer and proudly cheering on his favorite team, Liverpool FC.

Gary was predeceased by his beloved wife, Nancy. He is survived by his children, Susan Desautels and her husband, Ryan, Matthew Martinka and his wife, Kerstin; and his dear granddaughter, Ava Martinka. Gary is also survived by his two brothers, Bob and Steve Martinka.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Region 6, to support fish hatcheries. https://www.naturalheritagetrust.org/dec-western-adk