Gary Kleim

Gary P. Kleim of Frankford peacefully passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025, at his home. He was 70.

Born in Portsmouth, Va., to Peter and Irene (Russell) Kleim, Gary had lived in Rockaway before moving to Sussex County in 1980.

He had been employed at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center for several years before his retirement.

Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman. His love for hunting naturally evolved into a passion for taxidermy; he became a self-taught taxidermist.

As he gained more experience in taxidermy, he became increasingly detail-oriented, striving for lifelike precision in every deer head he created. His hobby quickly gained recognition as friends and community members admired his craftsmanship and realism of his work.

He is survived by his brother, Russell Kleim of Lafayette, and his sister, Karen Ettinger of Hudson, Fla.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

