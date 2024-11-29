George Wolauschek of Netcong passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at his home after a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was 64.

Born in Dover to George and Ilona (Radics) Wolauschek, George grew up in the Passaic-Clifton area, then lived in Hopatcong before moving to Netcong.

He was in the construction field and was self-employed.

George just had so much love for his family, sisters, nieces, nephews and brother.

He loved gardening and planting and seeing seeds come to life every time spring came around.

He is survived by his brother, Zoltan, and loved by Elizabeth Hubai; and his sisters, Ilona Godoy and her husband Pedro, Elizabeth Pinter, and Julia Cupo and her husband Tony; his nephews, Michael V. Pinter and his wife Ewa, Billy Freidhof and his wife Irene, and Vincent Wolauschek; and his nieces, Nichole and Christina Godoy and Amber Wolauschek.

Private memorial services were at the convenience of the family at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com