Gloria Maria Meyer (Lagomarsino), 95 years of age, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., she lived in Union City with her husband Roy “Mike”. There they raised their children, Linda and Roy, and shared their home with her parents Louis and Rosa.

Gloria and Mike met while sharing special times with their close group of friends whose friendships she maintained throughout their lives. She worked in the Union City Embroidery Mills and later was employed by the Union City School System as a teacher’s aide while raising their family.

Their summer vacations were often enjoyed in New England which led them to spend their retirement in Maine, a state they had a deep love for. Family enjoyed visiting them at their townhouse during holidays and vacations.

Gloria enjoyed decorating and caring for their home, sewing, and sharing stories and pictures of old friends and her family in Italy. She will be fondly remembered for her deep appreciation of family ties, her Italian String Bean Pie, Sour Meat and Noodles, and her recipe for a perfect Manhattan.

Her incredible sense of style and her devotion and love for her family and grandchildren will always be cherished memories.

Gloria is predeceased by her loving husband of 72 years, Roy Mike Meyer and her daughter Linda Schumacher. Devoted mother of Roy and his wife Diane (Stephens) of Newton, N.J. Loving grandmother of James Schumacher, Bryan Meyer, Keith Meyer, Julianne Carroll, and Alexander Meyer. Great grandmother to Sophia, Van, Luke, William, and Trent.

A remembrance of life will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ from 10:30 a.m. until noon with a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. followed by burial at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Rd., Paramus, N.J.