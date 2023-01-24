Gloria Schuchert of Franklin passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Jan. 21, 2023. she was 95.

Gloria was born in Paterson in 1927 to Carmino and Lucia Zaolino, Italian Immigrants. She resided in Paterson, where she was later introduced to the love of her life, Max E. Schuchert.

They wrote letters to each other during his service in the Korean War and married after he came home in 1953. Max predeceased her in 1996.

They moved to West Milford in 1968 where they raised their family.

Gloria worked until her retirement at Milford Manor Nursing Home.

She lived a long and wonderful life filled with loved family, good friends and lots of laughter. Her laugh was contagious.

She loved traveling with her husband and their close friends. Her hobbies included reading, word search puzzles and keeping beautiful house plants.

She was very involved in the senior group of West Milford and later in Vernon, where she made many dear friends.

For her last 10 years, she lived at Concetta Towers in Franklin, where she was surrounded by caring and loving friends who always shared good times and kept watch over her.

She is survived by her sons, Gary Schuchert and his wife Carolann of Andover and Paul Schuchert and his wife Diane of Wantage. She had four grandchildren, Paul Schuchert of Wantage, Christiana Salerno of Fayetteville, N.C., and Jonathan and Stephen Schuchert of Andover. Dear to her heart and raised as a son was Michael Abbood of West Milford.

Visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. with Catholic prayer service to follow at Richards Funeral Home. 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Her cremains will be laid to rest at Cedar Heights Cemetery in West Milford with her husband, Max, at a later date.

Donations on her behalf may be made to the Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad, 4 Cork Hill Road, Franklin, NJ 07416.