Some people live quiet lives. Others live full, adventurous, music-filled, story-packed lives that feel like they were pulled straight from a movie. Hans-Otto Lipinski? He was the second kind — a true original, a real-life Indiana Jones with a camera in one hand and rock ‘n’ roll in the other.

Born in Itzehoe, Germany, and raised in Niagara Falls, Hans carried a spirit of curiosity and adventure from the very beginning. That spirit never left him. Whether he was exploring the world through his lens, cranking up the volume to ACDC, Genesis, or John “Cougar” Mellencamp, or sharing stories that made you laugh, shake your head, and say, “Only Hans...,” he lived boldly and fully.

Hans proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, both in the Army and the National Guard. He didn’t just serve — he did it “with a bang,” with the same fearless energy that defined everything he did. His strength, resilience, and dedication were part of the foundation that made him who he was.

But Hans wasn’t just about adventure — he had an artist’s eye and a soft heart. Photography wasn’t just a hobby; it was his way of seeing and sharing the world. Through his lens, ordinary moments became unforgettable. And yes, he even had a brush with history — meeting Jackie Kennedy and toddler JFK in a photography store, a story he surely told with pride and just the right amount of flair.

He loved life’s simple joys just as much as the big moments — plants, animals, music, and the people who meant everything to him. He was adored by all — especially the Filipino nurses, whose warmth, humor, and love created memories that will never fade. One story that became a lifelong joke perfectly captures his spirit: because of a sweet language mix-up, they would ask if he could “pass McDonald,” meaning to go through the drive-thru. True to form, Hans simply passed McDonald — and kept driving! That moment turned into laughter that lasted a lifetime and a story that will be told for generations.

Hans was also a proud and active part of UNIFAS First Friday masses and a Filipino organization known for celebrations that were nothing short of legendary. These weren’t just parties — they were events people talked about for years. Full of laughter, music, food, and unforgettable energy, they were the kind of gatherings people would travel miles for... honestly, even the Three Kings would’ve wanted an invite. Hans fit right in — bringing his spirit, his humor, and of course, his love for a good time.

At the center of his world was his beloved wife, Grace Lipinski — his “forever penguin.” Their love was steady, playful, and enduring, the kind of love that becomes a legend of its own.

Hans leaves behind a family who carries his spirit forward: his daughter Jewel Wilson and son-in-law Ryan Wilson; and his grandsons Rocco, Lenny, and Jax Wilson — who will no doubt inherit his adventurous spirit, his sense of humor... and yes, his legendary $20 “trust fund.” Rumor has it there were strict instructions not to spend it all in one place — though knowing them, they’re probably already negotiating who gets $7 and who gets $6. Either way, if they carry even half of Hans’ spark, the world better be ready. He is also survived by his niece Hannah Lipinski; his cousins Ursula Lipinski-Anhut, and Regina Werner (Ed); his nephew Marvin Longakit; his godson Marvin Cruz; and his cherished fur babies, Duke and Precious, who undoubtedly knew they were loved every single day.

Hans-Otto Lipinski didn’t just live — he rocked his way through life. He was a storyteller, a protector, a music lover, a photographer, and above all, a man who loved deeply and lived unapologetically.

So today, we don’t just say goodbye. We celebrate. We turn up the music a little louder, we tell his stories a little bigger, and we remember him exactly as he would want — with laughter, love, and maybe a little ACDC playing in the background.

A prayer service was held at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, NJ, on Saturday March 28, 2026 at 12 p.m., with a Celebration of life that followed, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Rock on, Hans. Your adventure doesn’t end here — it just changes stages.