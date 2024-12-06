On Dec. 2, 2024, Hap Rowan threw his last pitch and retired to the arms of the Lord. He passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center, surrounded by his wife, Mary, and his three sons, Brenden, Preston and Nolan.

If you knew Hap, you know he was a baseball guy - his life is the epitome of baseball. He knew that there is no substitute for hard work, celebrating your successes and never giving up.

He lived by these principles every day - as a father, as a coach, as a mentor and any role he could find to help others.

When many would have sat still and asked, “Why me?” Hap focused on “How can I make a difference?”

He embodied determination, staring cancer in the face and not backing down for 16 years.

Hap enjoyed his time with friends, on the beaches of LBI, hunting in the woods with his sons, and spending time on the family Christmas tree farm just across the road from his childhood home, nestled on the end of Lake Owassa.

The Rowan family will be holding a funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Branchville, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. A repast will follow at the Queen of Peace Hall at the conclusion of the Mass. There will be a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the One Inning at a Time Foundation, which Hap created to help others battling cancer.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.

