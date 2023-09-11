Harry Agens of Byram Township died Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. He was 73.

He had lived in Lake Lackawanna, Byram Township, for more than 40 years.

He was born in Newton on Nov. 15, 1949, to the late Wilbert and Ellen Agens. He graduated from Netcong High School, Class of 1967.

During the Vietnam War era, Harry served as a medic in the Army. He received numerous decorations and medals, such as the Army Commendation Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.

He retired from Alcoa in Dover after 38 years of working there.

Harry enjoyed getting tea from Dunkin’ Donuts with his good friend Mario.

He also enjoyed watching movies about World War II and old Westerns. His favorite movie was “Drums along the Mohawk.” He loved old TV shows, including “Hazel,” “Perry Mason,” “Leave it to Beaver,” “Golden Girls” and 100 others. He also loved reading books and doing WordSearch puzzles (never crosswords!).

Some of his favorite pastimes were going to casinos, going to eat at restaurants (he loved Cracker Barrel) and spending time with good friends. His favorite thing was probably singing and listening to oldies music.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers Gordon “Dale” Agens Sr. and Glenn Agens.

He is survived by his brother Thomas Agens; his niece Jamie Agens and nephew Gordon Agens; and his longtime partner, Susan Pascoe, or as he liked to call her “Sweet City Sue.”

Private services were entrusted to Morgan Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Post 278 in Stanhope on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 12:30pm. Please RSVP if possible to Jamie Agens at 973-362-8924.

Condolences may be sent to NetcongFuneral.com

Memorial contributions may be made to: NJ Sharing Network (savenjlives.com) or American Kidney Fund (kidney fund.org) in honor of the kidney that gave him six more years of life.