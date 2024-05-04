Helen Cooper

Helen Beatrice Cooper of Newton died peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Hampton. She was 85.

Born on May 16, 1938, in Prospect Park, Helen was a resident of Paterson before moving to Newton in 1970.

While living in Paterson, she worked as a legal secretary. After moving to Newton, she became a homemaker and later worked as a cook, really the MacGyver, at Hayek’s Market for 18 years.

Active in the community, Helen served on the Newton Junior Athletic League as the proprietor of the ballfield refreshment stands for more than eight baseball seasons.

She was also a member of the Baleville Congregational Christian Church in Hampton for 22 years. There, Helen loved attending Worship, Adult Sunday School, Bible studies and serving on the Helping Hands Auxiliary. In this aspect of her life, she was devout and always focused on letting God’s light shine through her.

Helen was a constant patron of Sussex County Library System. She loved reading and was particularly fond of mystery novels.

She was also an avid crafter who enjoyed ceramics and counted cross stitch.

But Hellen was best known for being a devoted and loving wife, mother and doting grandmother.

The daughter of the late Krine and Ellen Allman of Paterson and Hampton Township, Helen was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 2009 and her sisters, Barbara VanKersen in 2005 and Doris Miller in 2021.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott Cooper and his wife Deborah of Hampton and Lance Cooper, and his girlfriend Jennifer Lockman of Blairstown; a granddaughter, Samantha Cooper of Hampton; four nieces, Jackie Keosian and her husband Rick of Nazareth, Pa., Linda Zak of Clifton, Barbara Gogolin of Lake Wallenpaupack, Pa., and Tricia Richardson of Sarasota, Fla.; and a nephew, Stewart Miller and his wife Jill of Sarasota.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. with a repass to follow at the Baleville Congregational Christian Church, 6 Church Road, Newton (Hampton Township).

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in her memory and her love of Jesus to Baleville Congregational Christian Church.